Teen accused of killing Lyft driver ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teen charged with killing a 79-year-old Lyft driver in January has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Benard Smith appeared in court Monday. The Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney told 8News a judge ordered that Smith undergo treatment.

Another hearing in relation to Smith’s competency is set for June.

Benard Smith

Smith is accused of fatally shooting Franklin L. Farrens the morning of Jan. 28. Farrens’ slain body was found inside a vehicle in Chesterfield. Ring doorbell camera captured the moment when the vehicle Farrens was in rolled down Providence Creek Road, striking a mailbox and a car across the street.

The shooting prompted Lyft to release a statement that read:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts are with Franklin’s family and friends during this difficult time. We take all matters involving safety extremely seriously, and are working with law enforcement to assist in the investigation.” Lyft spokesperson

Smith faces murder and firearm charges.

