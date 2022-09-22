CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was ejected from a car during a crash in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Golansville Road near Murohy Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a group of of trees and overturned.

Golansville Road and Murphy Lane in Caroline County

The driver, 18-year-od John Holtzman of Milford, was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Milford, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

This crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.