AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect pleaded charged with the homicide shooting of a 16-year-old boy has guilty to all charges in Amelia Circuit Court this morning.

On July 2, 2022, a 16-year-old boy — now identified as Lucas Hanna — was shot and killed at his friend’s house in the 4000 block of Richmond Road. According to authorities, Hanna was found with an injury to his right shoulder from the accident.

It was initially believed to be an accidental shooting, however, on July 26, police arrested Hanna’s friend in connection to the shooting.

Michael Lee Cook, 18, was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to Hanna’s death but those charges were later upgraded to murder in August 2022 after further investigation. Cook was 17 years old at the time, meaning that his identity was withheld during his arrest.

Lucas Hanna. Photos contributed by Jennifer Wallace Lucas Hanna. Photos contributed by Jennifer Wallace Lucas Hanna. Photos contributed by Jennifer Wallace

According to the Online Virginia Judiciary database, Cook was charged with the following — in addition to the murder charge:

Maliciously shooting into an occupied building ( 18.2-279 )

) Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony ( 18.2-53.1 )

) Obstruction of justice; providing false information to law enforcement ( 18.2-460 )

) Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 (18.2-308.7)

At the request of the prosecution, Cook was tried as an adult. He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2023.