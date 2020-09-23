Teen pulled from James River following police chase on I-95 identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the teen who died in the James River following a police pursuit on I-95 early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 18-year-old Mario Christian-Day of Richmond died in the James River after running from a crash scene.

According to police, a trooper’s radar recorded a 2013 Honda Civic traveling at 101 mph. The trooper initiated a traffic stop but as the trooper walked up the Honda took off. The Honda took the Bells Road exit and crashed. Five juveniles, including Christian-Day, ran from the scene, police said.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested shortly after the crash, authorities said. VSP confirmed that the car was stolen out of Richmond and had one female and four males inside during the time of the crash.

According to VSP, they searched by air and land for the other four juveniles. Around 2:23 a.m., tracking K9 located three of the juveniles in the water near Deepwater Terminal Road.

VSP said that the troopers encouraged the juveniles to come out of the river for their own safety. Two 16-year-old boys came out of the water willingly but Christian-Day refused, VSP said. The trooper reportedly lost sight of Christian-Day juvenile in the water.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Christian-Day’s body was found. The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and autopsy.

At 6:40 a.m., police said they located the final missing person, a 16-year-old from Richmond, in the woods off Deepwater Terminal Road.

Authorities said all the juveniles have been turned over to a legal guardian.

The drowning remains under investigation and charges are pending, VSP said.

Charges are pending as state police works to identify the driver of the Honda.