AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who pleaded guilty to all charges in the homicide shooting of a 16-year-old boy when he was a teen himself, was sentenced in Amelia Circuit Court on Friday.

On July 2, 2022, a 16-year-old boy — now identified as Lucas Hanna — was shot and killed at his friend’s house in the 4000 block of Richmond Road.

Michael Lee Cook, 18, was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Hanna’s death but those charges were later upgraded to murder in August 2022 after further investigation. Cook was 17 years old at the time, meaning that his identity was withheld during his arrest.

Lucas Hanna was shot and killed at his friend’s house on July 2, 2022. (Photos contributed by Jennifer Wallace)

According to the Amelia County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lee R. Harrison, Cook received the following sentences for each charge he pleaded guilty to:

For felony murder, he received 30 years with all but 20 years and four months suspended.

For the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, he received the mandatory three years.

For maliciously shooting into an occupied building, he received 10 years with 10 years suspended.

For five misdemeanor charges, he received six months each with all suspended.

Cook pleaded guilty to his charges in Amelia Circuit Court in January 2023.