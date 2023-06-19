PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Two juvenile victims were shot and killed less than one day apart during a weekend filled with violence across central Virginia.

In Petersburg, 10-year-old K’von Morgan was watching a movie with his friend early Saturday morning when bullets came through the window of his home. Morgan was shot and died from his injuries later that morning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but Petersburg Police said that Morgan was not the intended target.

Morgan’s teacher, Ashley Pettis, said that he was about to start fifth grade and was so excited for the new school year.

“It’s like losing your own child,” Pettis said. “So you know, my heart definitely breaks for his mom, for his dad, his sisters.”

Police say 10-year-old K’Von Morgan died after being shot on Juniper Road in Petersburg in the early morning of Saturday, June 17. (Photo: Petersburg Police)

This was not the only deadly shooting in Central Virginia that killed a juvenile this weekend. On Jennifer Pond Way in Henrico County, chaos ensued when a party ended in a tragedy on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Henrico Police responded to the area to clear out a loud house party. About an hour later, officers were called back to the area after a shooting was reported.

A teenage girl was shot and taken to the hospital, where she later died. An adult man was also shot and is still recovering.

After these two deadly shootings, Pettis said now is the time to uplift each other in the wake of such tragedies.

“Just practice loving each other, you know, hug on each other,” Pettis said. “Instead of fussing and fighting. Agree to disagree. You know, that’s all we can teach our babies to do and protect our babies in any way that we can.”

Both shootings are currently under investigation. If you have any information, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Petersburg Police 804-732-4222.