Teenage girl dead, man hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage girl is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 1100 block of St. James Street at approximately 12:11 A.M. for the report of a person shot. Two victims were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

A teenager was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The medical examiner will determine the teenager’s cause of death.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

