POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News’ previous reporting.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, state troopers were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road — near Powhatan High School — for a multi-vehicle crash.

Following an investigation, police determined that a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading east on Anderson Highway when it attempted to turn left onto Judes Ferry Road. As the Toyota turned, it pulled into the path of a 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a trailer that was heading west.

Police said the Dodge was unable to avoid hitting the Toyota on its side and the impact caused the Toyota to flip over onto its roof. The Dodge then came to a rest on top of the upside-down Toyota.

Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road in Powhatan County

The driver of the Toyota — identified as 39-year-old Christina Cotner of Powhatan — was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police said Cotner was wearing a seatbelt.

There were three other passengers in the Toyota — none of whom survived — according to police. One of the victims has now been identified as Wayne A. Knuckles, Jr., 47. The other two passengers were girls aged 15 and 16. Police said Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt but the two teenagers were not.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was a 42-year-old man from Norfolk but he has not yet been identified. The man was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.