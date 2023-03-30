CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager was injured on Thursday afternoon after police say someone shot at the teen while driving through an Ampthill area neighborhood.

According to Chesterfield Police, around 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, police were called to the 4600 block of Melody Court, near Falling Creek, for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had a non-life-threatening graze wound.

At this time, police believe that the occupants of a vehicle shot at two teens in the area.

Police do not currently have a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.