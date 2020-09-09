Teen’s body recovered from Rappahannock River

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a 15-year-old who went missing in the Rappahannock River on Labor Day was found Wednesday morning near the Chatham Bridge.

A search began Monday afternoon after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Department were called to Falmouth Beach in Fredericksburg for reports that a male teen had not resurfaced after going underwater. Teams searched for the teen with divers and drones until nightfall but had to call off the search until Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders resumed the search for the missing teen on Tuesday morning with boats, divers, cadaver dogs and drones. The teen, identified as Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas, was found dead Wednesday morning in the river near the Chatham Bridge, authorities said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and

prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

