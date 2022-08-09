GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Teen drivers will have the opportunity to learn more about safe driving in a seminar by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office next month, whether they are first starting out or looking to brush up on their skills

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will host the teen drivers’ seminar on Saturday, Sept. 3. The seminar will be taught at the Goochland High School, located at 3250 River Road West, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This class will consist of in-classroom instruction and as well as mock traffic stops and golf cart driving courses. Lunch will also be provided to all participants.

Participants must be Goochland residents, high-school students under the age of 18, and possess at least a learner’s permit.

Any students or parents interested in registering can contact Deputy Scott Leabough at 804-556-5349.