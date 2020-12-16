RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man, labeled as a temporary guest of the Benedictine monastic community, was arrested on internet child pornography charges, the schools announced on Wednesday.
Rinku Costa, an occasional substitute teacher from October 2020 through December 2020, passed the school’s prior background check, the school added.
“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the allegations brought against Mr. Costa. Our
first priority is to determine if any of our students and families have been impacted; however,
we have been informed by authorities that there does not appear to be any impropriety
involving any individuals,” said Jesse Grapes, president of the Benedictine Schools of
Richmond.
Costa, who was set to return to Bangladesh once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, will no longer be allowed on campus.
The Benedictine Schools of Richmond say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawmakers continue search for way forward with next round of COVID relief
- Commission votes for statue of civil rights icon to replace Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol
- Temporary teacher with Benedictine Schools of Richmond arrested on child porn charges
- Save Robert Green: Group demands release of longtime Virginia prisoner
- Health officials track safety, side effects as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out