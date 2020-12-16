Temporary teacher with Benedictine Schools of Richmond arrested on child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man, labeled as a temporary guest of the Benedictine monastic community, was arrested on internet child pornography charges, the schools announced on Wednesday.

Rinku Costa, an occasional substitute teacher from October 2020 through December 2020, passed the school’s prior background check, the school added.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the allegations brought against Mr. Costa. Our

first priority is to determine if any of our students and families have been impacted; however,

we have been informed by authorities that there does not appear to be any impropriety

involving any individuals,” said Jesse Grapes, president of the Benedictine Schools of

Richmond.

Costa, who was set to return to Bangladesh once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, will no longer be allowed on campus.

The Benedictine Schools of Richmond say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

