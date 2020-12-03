Thanksgiving holiday weekend crashes claim 10 lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vehicle crashes during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend claimed 10 lives, including those of a teenager and a 6-year-old boy, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Authorities say preliminary data shows that speed played a factor in at least four fatal traffic crashes, which led to the deaths of six people.

According to a Thursday release, the teenager and young boy were not wearing appropriate safety restraints.

“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said. “As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

In total, during the five-day period from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, there were eight fatal traffic crashes in the commonwealth, including in Richmond. Of those crashes, VSP says one was alcohol-related, four were speed-related, and one involved a pedestrian.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Virginia Highway Safety Office, this is an increase from 2019, when there were eight traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. There were 12 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2018.

Authorities say VSP responded to 733 traffic crashes across the commonwealth over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with 117 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 1,609 disabled or stranded drivers during this five-day period.