The 14th annual “Send a Kid 2 Camp” radiothon is underway, here’s how you can help

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, RadioOne along with several community partners are raising funds to help send local kids to summer camps.

The goal is to provide scholarships to give kids something constructive to do over the summer.

“We want to keep our kids safe and structured all summer,” said radio personality and community advocate, Clovia Lawrence. “We chose camps over crossfire.”

Lawrence explained that “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp,” now in its 14th year, has raised enough money for 1,000 kids to attend summer camp. She said the idea came about after her 12-year-old godson, Alex, was killed at a construction site.

This year’s partners are Blacktop Kings and Queens Youth Sports Academy, A Better Day Thank Yesterday Initiative Program, CAFI summer Day Camps, and Inner City Basketball.

The event will last until 7 p.m.

If you’d like to support, you can click here https://kissrichmond.com/, call 804-521-8400, or go to 900 St. James Street in Richmond.