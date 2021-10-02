The 2nd Street festival is back in Jackson Ward with food and live music

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s 2nd street festival is back this year, after pandemic restrictions saw the iconic event cancelled last year.

The festival, which takes place Oct. 2-3, features live music, food vendors, local art and celebrations of historic Jackson Ward.

Derek Hence visited the festival with his son Saturday morning, and told 8News they were looking forward to visiting the food vendors, “We’ll probably get some funnel cakes, and things like that. Probably partake in the food mostly.”

The festival will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Headliners include jazz group Plunky & Oneness and reggae artist Mighty Joshua. You can see a full schedule of shows of shows here.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The festival also includes an “Artist Row,” where a number of local artists will showoff their work.

David Marion, founder of Liberated Flow LLC, is one of them. The artist and architect, who was commissioned to design the festival’s poster in past years, is originally from South Carolina – but he said the 2nd Street Festival was part fo the reason he fell in love with Richmond.

“One of the first things that I was able to experience when I came to Richmond was the second street festival,” he said. “And I was just amazed by all the art, the culture, the food, the experience.”

“The pandemic was pretty brutal on a lot of business owners out here, especially small business owners, Black business owners,” he added.

But he hopes the festival will give them a much-needed boost. “We have businesses that need to be supported. That’s a pretty huge deal.”

Admission is free, and parking is available on-street and in lots around the neighborhood. There’s also a convenient GRTC Pulse stop at 2nd and Broad.