RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Popular Broadway musical The Book of Mormon is headed back to Richmond.

The award-winning Broadway show is a satirical musical comedy examining the beliefs and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Three performances will be offered across two days during the second weekend in February, Feb. 10 and 11, at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought by visiting BroadwayInRichmond.com, at the Altria Theater box office located at 6 N. Laurel Street, or by calling 1-800-514-3849.