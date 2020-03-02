‘The charge doesn’t match the crime’: Survivors and family members of deadly church van crash demand justice

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It has been over nine months since a horrific crash killed four church members on their way to revival in Dinwiddie County. The crash also left several others with serious injuries.

Robert Allen was charged with reckless driving last year in the deadly crash and was supposed to appear in court Monday but his hearing was continued for a third time. Survivors and the victim’s family members who felt justice was not served spoke with 8News.

“We don’t agree with his charges which are currently just reckless driving,” Celeste Wynn, whose mother Constance Wynn died in the crash, said.

Eleven members of the Shiloh Baptist Church of Blackstone were on their way to an event at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie on May 28, 2019, when a Ford F-450 truck pulling a trailer carrying metal failed to stop in time and struck the back of the van they were in, police said.

The collision caused the van to overturn multiple times and then stop on its side off the right side of Rt. 460. The truck struck a guardrail after running off the left side of Rt. 460. All the victims in the crash were Blackstone residents: 36-year-old Wartena Somerville, 85-year-old Constance Wynn, 87-year-old James Farley and 72-year-old Delois Williams.

“I miss my mom. I do. Everyone knows my mom and I were so much alike, like two peas in a pod,” Wynn told 8News.

Wynn said they thought additional charges, beyond the misdemeanor Allen has been charged with, would eventually come. She said she has been contacting the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Office since January for answers but she has not yet received a response.

“It’s not like we want to bury him underneath the jail system,” Wynn explained, “but reckless driving does not involve the death of four church members and lifetime injury for the seven others.”

Wynn is not only fighting for her mother but for the other victims who no longer have a voice and the survivors still recovering. Cleola Vaughn, 76, was thrown from the van as it was flipping.

“I sobbed like a baby, I could not believe it,” Vaughn told 8News. “I landed on the left side of my head and I’m going to have a big lump on the back of my arm, as a scar for the rest of my life.”

Vaughn just got strong enough to rejoin the choir but still has trouble remembering and keeping her balance. Three other survivors now need canes to walk: Patricia Crawley, Frances Crawley and Grace Rhodes.

For the past week, 8News has called, left messages and emailed the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney but has not received a reply. Survivors and family members say they would feel a little better if Allen had reached out to apologize following the deadly crash but they say he has not.

