RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sounds of booming engines, pit crew tire changes and NASCAR fans cheering will send off Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier in style this weekend — after an 11-year tenure as boss.

His last NASCAR race will be Sunday before moving on to his new role with Henrico County.

Dennis Bickmeier (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

8News met up with him at Richmond Raceway to walk down memory lane — and Victory Lane — to remember his favorite moments.

Taking in the sights around him, Bickmeier looked to the stands and remembered how things used to look when he first began his role as raceway president.

“Some of the greatest memories I’ll have are just seeing the fans and their reaction to watching and experiencing a race at Richmond Raceway,” Bickmeier said. “When I look back on 11 years, it has gone by really quickly. To think of the evolution of this facility. Where we are standing now in these infield fairgrounds, it didn’t exist until September of 2018. To think about the improvements of the facility, we wanted to try to upgrade and modernize it.”

Bickmeier reflected on the times he spent in Victory Lane with drivers and crews — making lifelong friends with many different people.

Richmond Raceway (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

“People ask me all the time, ‘What is one of the coolest parts of my job?‘ And there are so many to name, but being in this area, the Victory Lane area… the opportunity to see the winning car come through here, fans everywhere and drive into victory lane — just seeing that celebration between the driver and the crew is really cool. And I get to have a really cool trophy to the winning driver.”

During the pandemic’s initial vaccination phases, Bickmeier helped transform the raceway into a vaccine distribution site. In combination with Henrico County Government, the raceway was able to house over 160,000 administered vaccines.

“The mass vaccination site is probably one of those stories I will tell when I am old and retired, probably sitting on a beach somewhere,” he said. “We were able to help our community by standing up a mass vacciation site and having vaccinations delivered here during a very difficult time; For the country and for the world.”

With the upcoming races this weekend, Bickmeier hopes his legacy is remembered and wishes the best of luck for the person who takes over after he is gone.

“Hopefully, I have played a role in establishing the raceway for the future,” he said. “Whoever comes in next can take it to another level and put their own shine on it. I will get to experience it as a fan.”

The Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.