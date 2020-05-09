The Chesterfield Food Bank sees increase in demand and adapts to keep mouths fed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Before the pandemic, a weekly distribution would support around 125 families. Now, volunteers at the Chesterfield Food Bank are seeing nearly twenty times that number.

In order to allow for social distancing, the food bank has moved their distributions out in the parking lot of their facility — and has changed their distributions to a ‘drive-thru’ model where those who are receiving items do not have to exit their vehicles.

The amount of distribution events has also expanded to meet the needs of the community.

“So many of our friends and neighbors never imagined needing the help of the food bank, but widespread employment challenges have made it hard on people from all walks of life. We are proud to be a bastion of support for those people right now and hope that they will support the food bank in the future, when they are able to do so,” a representative of the Chesterfield Food Bank said.

Monetary donations can be made at ChesterfieldFoodBank.org.

Representatives said that a $100 donation to the food bank gives them the ability to buy the equivalent of $500 worth of food that you would normally purchase at a grocery store.

You can also sign up to volunteer with the Chesterfield Food Bank.

