‘The city lost a gentle giant’: Beloved Richmond Reverend suddenly dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The faith community is mourning the loss of a long-time Richmond pastor. Reverend Dr. Willie Woodson died over the weekend, after preaching in the area for decades.

Woodson dedicated his life to service. Not only was he a pastor in Richmond for three decades, but he was also a military veteran, author, mentor and global humanitarian.

“He was just always giving and caring,” said Reese Washington Jr., Reverend of Hassidiah Baptist Church. “One of the biggest things is, he just really cared about the community.”

Washington goes on to say that he knew Woodson as ‘uncle Willie’, stating Woodson and his father were best friends.

On Friday, December 4th, Woodson suddenly died; the news hitting friends, family and faith leaders hard.

“He was one of my close friends, I mean real close friends,” said Evalyn Page as she fought off tears. “It was really hard because my son-in-law had taken him to the doctor Friday morning and we were just so close, ya know.”

At seventy-one years old, the beloved Reverend leaves behind quite an incredible legacy. Woodson was born in the Church Hill neighborhood, attended Armstrong High School, graduated from Virginia Union University and served in the U.S Air Force.

However, Woodson is most well known for his time at First United Presbyterian Church, located in Richmond’s north side, where he was a pastor for 29 years. He retired, but his call for service pulled him back and he became a pastor at Trinity Ghanaian Presbyterian Church.

“He was a man that was beyond just his denomination. He was a man for community,” Bishop Milton Hunt shared with 8News.

Bishop Hunt said he knew Woodson as a store clerk in Richmond, about fifty years ago. Going on to say, as a child he would go to that store and try to stock up on candy and cookies, but Woodson would make sure he bought and ate fruit and milk.

Many remember Reverend Woodson as a humble, gentle giant who always worked to better the Richmond community by trying to prevent crime and help the youth. Woodson was the Executive Director of Citizen Against Crime, a local organization working to prevent crime and help family members who lost loved ones to crime. He also mentored children in Central Virginia schools with a goal of seeing every child succeed.

Reverend Woodson dedicated a portion of his life to missionary work, traveling overseas to uplift and aid citizens in other countries. He traveled to Ghana, China, and South Korea to name a few. Woodson was also a pioneer in the fight for social justice.

“He walked alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson for operation PUSH,” Washington Jr. said. “Anything connecting faith with action, he was about that.”

Woodson was a lifetime member of the NAACP and Executive Director of Living the Dream, Inc., an organization that works to commemorate and honor the legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. He served in that role for ten years.

Rodney Hunter has been friends with Woodson for nearly thirty-five years and believes he passed away from heart complications. Hunter explained that Woodson was at the doctor that morning and everything seemed fine, but started having problems that same evening.

“It’s a great loss and we are still feeling the sorrow of his passing,” Hunter said. “It seems so hard to believe that he’s gone. Its just a difficult, painful thing to hear that he’s passed.”

Although Reverend Woodson is gone, his service and faith lives on in Richmond and globally.

“He made an impact on the community and the world,” Bishop Hunt said. ” He will be greatly missed.”

Tributes have been pouring out for the late pastor. Former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones released a statement to 8News reading:



“Williie Woodson was a tremendous man of the people. He was always present and on the right side of issues. Woodson was the epitome of the peoples representative. He supported me in the State House and at City Hall.. The city has lost a Gentle giant…. RIH.



Dwight C. Jones: Former Richmond Mayor



Woodson’s memorial service will be on Saturday, December 12, at noon at New Kingdom Church.