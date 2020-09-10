‘The kids aren’t really learning’: Essex County mom shares struggle with virtual schooling two weeks in

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Many parents have a lot on their plates as most kids in our area are starting the school year virtually. One mom in Essex County says she’s already burnt out, just a couple weeks into the year.

Andi Beazley told 8News her kids are falling behind already. She’s not feeling optimistic about the virtual weeks ahead either. “I’m very burned out,” she said in a zoom interview Thursday.

She’s one of many parents trying to do it all.

“I worked seven nights straight. Tuesday night last week through Labor Day this past Monday,” she said. Beazley is taking on the night shift at work and then makes sure her kids are learning during the day. Somewhere in between, she tries to get some sleep, too.

“My husband works too during the day so he can’t be here to be the enforcer either,” she said. School started on Aug. 24 for kids in Essex County. The district has committed to at least nine weeks of virtual learning. Since the beginning of the school year, Beazley said she’s struggling to get her kids to focus.

“At home, their mindset is not on school,” she said.

8News asked about the kids’ learning environment at home. Beazley said their home doesn’t have room for desks but her kids sometimes do schoolwork at a fire station, where her husband works. Beazley said their 12-year-old son also has ADHD.

“I have challenges with staying focused and navigating Google classroom and figuring out the assignments,” the student said. On Thursday morning, the mom emailed the school district fed up. The emails subject said, in all caps, “BURNED OUT.” The first line of the email read: “I’m about to allow my kids to boycott school.”

In the email, she asks them to waive schoolwork until they can go back in person. “I don’t have all the answers, you know? But the kids aren’t really learning at home either so something has to give, even if it’s just put everything on hold,” Beazley said.

The mom also says she doubts the severity of the virus that’s keeping them from their classrooms.

“It’s not that I don’t care. It’s not that I don’t take it seriously or anything at all, but life is about risks,” she said. According to the district’s website, at least two staff members working at the student-less elementary school tested positive with COVID-19 since the school year started.

Several district administrators, including the superintendent, quickly replied to her email Thursday.

“Thank you for making me aware of the difficulty you and your family are experiencing with the current method of instruction. I would certainly be willing to discuss your concerns with the building principal, Ms. Scott and our Chief Academic Officer, D. Chandler. Please let me know your availability,” Superintendent Dr. Harry R. Thomas wrote.

Beazley said she will consider scheduling a meeting with the superintendent.