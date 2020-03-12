THE LATEST: How coronavirus outbreak is impacting schools, events and businesses in Central Virginia

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus is impacting institutions worldwide, and central Virginia is no exception. Schools, businesses and events have begun to alter operations and close up in reaction to the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Health Department confirmed a total of 15 cases have been confirmed in the commonwealth.

Here’s what’s happening around the area:

SCHOOLS

Richmond: Richmond Public Schools announced Wednesday it was canceling all school and division sponsored travel outside of the Richmond area for students and staff starting March 12. They also told parents to be prepared for the possibility of school cancellation if they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school community.

Henrico: Henrico County Public Schools has postponed all school division sponsored trips outside the Richmond area through April 13. The division currently has no plans to close schools.

Chesterfield: All schools in Chesterfield County will be closed Friday to allow staff members to clean and prepare for a potential long-term closure due to coronavirus.

Hopewell: Hopewell City Public Schools announced Thursday morning it was a closing school on March 16 to allow teachers and staff to prepare packets of work to incase the schools close for a prolonged period of time. They added parents should also begin planning for extended school closures in the future.

Hanover: Hanover County Public Schools announced all school and division sponsored trips outside of Virginia, including Washington D.C., have been canceled through April 14. There are no immediate plans to close schools at this time.

Colonial Heights: Colonial Heights Public Schools said Monday, March 16 would be a ‘staff development and student holiday’ to prepare for the possibility of a school closure, and give maintenance staff the opportunity to conduct an extensive deep cleaning of all school buildings. Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 17.

UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University: VCU announced it would extend Spring break a week and when classes resume on March 23, the university says classes will be taught remotely “for the foreseeable future.”

University of Richmond: UR is suspending all classes the week of March 16-20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who are currently out of town for spring break are asked to not return to campus.

James Madison University: JMU has moved all classes online until at least April 5.

Radford University: Radford is moving to online teaching as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It will transition to an all online-teaching until April 17.

Virginia Tech: VT is moving to online teaching as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The university has not indicated how long the online-teaching format will be in place.

Longwood University: The university announced it was canceling in-person classes through March 18, after a student there tested positive for the new coronavirus late Wednesday night.

Old Dominion University: ODU announced Wednesday it would extend spring break a week and resume all classes online March 23.

The College of William & Mary: The college announced Wednesday classes would be suspended for the week of March 15. Classes will all be online March 23.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

With such an all-encompassing event local businesses are not immune to the outbreak. Here’s which are closed or sending employees home:

Capital One: Capital One, a Virginia-based bank and one of the top credit-card issuers in the country, asked their employees to work from home starting Thursday, March 12.

Jewish Community Center: Weinstein JCC has made the decision to close for Thursday, March 12, due to a member’s exposure with someone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

EVENTS

Richmond has no shortage of events planned in the coming weeks, but they will not all go on as scheduled. Richmon Mayor Levar Stoney recommended that all large events within the city limits be either postponed or canceled to help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Here’s what’s no longer happening:

Postponed

Monument Avenue 10K: Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K and the Virginia 529 Kids Run to September 19. The event was originally scheduled to take place March 28.

Shamrock on the Block: The event was originally scheduled to take place on March 14. Its Facebook page said the rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

RVA Career Expo: Thursday the Richmond Hokies announced they would postpone the expo, which was was scheduled for Friday, March 13. They will announce the new date at a later time and you can visit the group’s website for more details.

Canceled

Jefferson Cup: The Girls Weekend from March 14-15 was canceled Thursday morning. Organizers said they will make a decision about the Girls Showcase, scheduled for March 20-22, and Boys Showcase Weekend, scheduled for March 27-29, on Tuesday.

Richmond Forum: The Richmond Forums March 21 and 24 programs have been canceled. The event on the 24th featured a guest Michelle Obama. As of now the event on April 18 is still on, but that could also change.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office 9th Annual Autism Awareness Day: The event was scheduled to take place on April 5 has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

TRANSPORTATION

Greater Richmond Transit Company: The bus system has announced it will be continuing service and maintain its current cleaning policies

Amtrak: Three trains that operate between New York and Washington, D.C., 2401, 2402 and 2403, were suspended temporarily due to lower demand. Additional changes to the schedule are under consideration.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

