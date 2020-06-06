‘The mindset needs to be changed’: Richmond Sheriff leads hundreds in peaceful protest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community leaders orchestrated a peaceful protest led by Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving on Saturday afternoon.

A group of around 300 protesters attended the ‘justice walk’ and began at the Richmond City Justice Center, ultimately leading to Jefferson Park.

A moment of silence was held — followed by an opportunity for people to share their voices with the crowd — and Sheriff Irving took the chance herself and said ‘this protest was about being apart of the community to cure the problems we are facing.’

“We have to hold each other accountable. The rules don’t need to be changed, the mindset needs to be changed,” Sheriff Irving said.

The protest started at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and Sheriff Irving emphasized that if the public sees law enforcement doing something wrong — to hold them accountable. She also said that, internally, law enforcement will be keeping each other in check, too.

Sheriff Irving said her office is a part of the Richmond community and just wants peace — also stating that one of the bigger points of the protest is to highlight how progression can be accomplished in all groups with unity.

“Its not about having to be destructive but it is about being heard. And I know a lot of people in our community that are tired, they’re frustrated, and some of them feel the only way to be heard is to make a reckless and that’s not often times absolute,” Irving said.

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was also in attendance at the protest alongside Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin — just one day after Mayor Levar Stoney said he wanted all charges dropped for protesters who broke curfew earlier in the week.

