RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Park at RVA is a 55,000-square-foot one-stop entertainment venue opening Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

The $8 million indoor facility took over a year to build, providing fun for the whole family. Located in the Diamond District at 1407 Cummings Drive, the establishment will bring plenty of visitors from Interstate 64 and is less than a five-minute drive from Scott’s Addition.

The facility will include food and drink options with three different bars, a food hall, a beer garden and six restaurant concepts. The space will also have activities for guests to enjoy, including an 18-lane duckpin bowling alley, an 18-hole miniature golf course and three golf simulator rooms. More amenities include a banquet hall, auditorium, and spaces for DJs and live music.

According to their Facebook and Instagram page, Drew Dunbar will have an opening act, and the Loyal Skeptics at 4 p.m. The venue will be 21+ after 7 p.m. with a musical appearance by DJ EV.

You can find out more information about The Park at RVA on their social media pages or click BELOW: