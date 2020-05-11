‘The Pick-Up’: New program offers contactless pickup to Willow Lawn shoppers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A company called Federal Realty will launch a contactless pickup program known as “The Pick-Up” at Willow Lawn in Henrico County. The program aims to allow merchants and customers to comfortably “return to shopping at their favorite stores.”

“The Pick-Up” will give customers the ability to place orders directly with stores, either online or over the phone, and have same day curbside pickup.

“The customer experience is of the upmost importance to us,” Jeff Van Horn, owner of The Lucky Road at Willow Lawn, said in a statement.

The program is expected to launch later in the month.

“With The Pick-Up, our dedicated team is able to work with customers over the phone to select the merchandise that meets their running and walking needs. We are then able to bring their purchases out to their car when they arrive with a seamless and completely contactless exchange. I really appreciate Federal’s ability to quickly adapt to the changes in today’s retail environment by providing such an essential service,” Van Horn continued.

LATEST HEADLINES: