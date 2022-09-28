HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Career Expo is returning for its fall event next month and inviting job seekers from all across the city to take part.

The expo will be held at The Cultural Arts Center at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and will feature full-time and part-time job opportunities as well as internships for all kinds of different job seekers.

New participating companies are being announced every day and volunteer positions are available for helping the day of the event.

More information for the expo and registrations can be found here.