HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors on South Second Street in Hopewell woke up to gunshots and police sirens early Tuesday morning, after a man and woman were shot to death in a vehicle there.

Witnesses tell 8News that two cars came speeding by their homes just before 2:15 a.m. We’re told one driver fired shots into the other car, causing it to crash into a neighbor’s parked SUV. They say that same driver got out, shot the other driver again, then walked to the passenger side and shot a woman.

The victims, identified as 33-year-old Jerrell Lynwood and 35-year-old Amanda Horner, died at the scene.

“I’m petrified. I’m horrified. I have kids in the house. It could’ve been my house, my kids, anyone else’s kids,” one neighbor told 8News. “It’s dangerous. Hopewell is getting dangerous. The streets don’t care. They’re not for anyone.”

Hopewell Police have not released any suspect information, but neighbors say the shooter drove away from the scene in a light-colored sedan with the lights off.

Rudy Ruqomore has lived in the neighborhood for more than ten years and said when he walked outside he saw the dead bodies and the Jeep’s hazard lights blinking.

“It is hitting a little close to home and it’s getting to be a reoccurring thing; a daily factor,” Ruqomore said.

Several neighbors like Ruqomore said the recent uptick in violent crime has put them on-edge. Tuesday’s double shooting marks the seventh shooting and the fourth homicide in Hopewell in four days.

On Friday, four teenagers were shot on the train tracks near Arlington Road and Elm Street. Two of the victims, 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell, died at the scene.

Two other 15-year-olds had also been shot, but were expected to recover.

One day later, a man was rushed to the hospital after being shot on South 15th Avenue.

All of the shootings happened within miles of each other.

“We don’t need guns. We need to get them off the streets. We need to get these kids into something more productive. These are babies being killed,” one neighbor said.

“It makes me reassess things. Makes me want to sit down and have a one-on-one with my kids about safety and where they go and the choices they make. It’s getting to the point now where you’re not really safe anywhere,” Ruqomore added.

Police have not released any suspect information about these crimes. Anyone with information related to Tuesday’s double homicide or any of the other incidents is asked to contact the Hopewell Police department or Crimes Solvers at 804-541-2202.