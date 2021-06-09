1 man dead after shooting on Coleman’s Lake Road in Dinwiddie County Tuesday night

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting last night that left one man dead.

According to a release, on June 8 around 10:55 p.m., deputies responded to Coleman’s Lake Road in the Church Road area of Dinwiddie County for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, crews found 37-year-old Jonathan Hankins dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Matthew Allen Sharpf and charged him with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Sharpf will be arraigned on June 10 in Dinwiddie County General District Court.

