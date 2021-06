A tractor-trailer ran off the road on I-95 south near Carter Road in Petersburg this morning. Police have confirmed that one person has died. (Photo: VSP)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed after a tractor-trailer ran off I-95 south in Petersburg this morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash near the Carter Road exit just after 11 a.m. Their initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer hauling grain ran off the interstate to the right and struck trees.

Authorities are still investigating. Stay with 8News for updates.