1 year after massive fire, Hopewell Moose Lodge begins rebuilding

'A building destroyed a year ago, and then where we are now ... is just phenomenal'

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — This week marks one year since the Hopewell Moose Lodge was destroyed in a massive fire. The community building went up in flames overnight, and it took several hours for crews to mark the blaze under control.

The building was a complete loss, and they were forced to rebuild from scratch.

Moose Lodge administrators say their insurance policy has helped with financing, but the support from the Hopewell community has motivated the work being done.

“We didn’t realize how much we were really needed until we lost our building,” Troy King with Moose Lodge International said.

On Wednesday, construction crews were busy in the trenches of the site. Building code and flood planes have changed so much in the past few decades, the project’s foreman said they had to raise the build site several feet.

“A building destroyed a year ago, and then where we are now just laying the footers and getting the materials up, is just phenomenal,” King said.

The building that was destroyed in last year’s fire was build in the 1930s. One positive that came from the devastation is that the building will now be equipped with upgrades and modern amenities.

“It’ll be an open concept,” King added. “Although the building is slightly smaller, it’s still going to be bigger on the inside because you won’t have all the back hallways anymore.”

Moose Lodge administrators estimate the project will cost around $4 million. But even in the midst of tragedy — and without its home base — the community group says it’s continued to give back to the Tri-Cities.

“We haven’t stopped what we’re doing,” King added. “We’re still donating to the schools, the churches, the local community. Things have just not stopped and you wouldn’t know a difference except we have a blank slate.”

Moose Lodge officials say fire investigators were never able to pinpoint what exactly started the flames. But as of now, they’re hoping to stay on schedule and be back in their brand new building by the end of 2020.

