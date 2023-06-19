PETERSBBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is looking for whoever pulled the trigger in a shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy in his bedroom early Saturday morning.

Officers rushed to an apartment in the Pecan Acres Complex on Juniper street just before midnight on Saturday, June 17 for a report of a shooting. 10-year-old K’Von Morgan, who had been watching a movie with a friend, was struck several times by bullets from outside the window.

K’Von was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning, but died shortly after. According to police, he was not the intended target.

“Heartbroken,” said Ashley Pettis, who taught the young boy at Pleasants Lane Elementary School since Kindergarten. “It’s like losing your own child. My heart breaks for his mom, his dad, his sisters.”

Pettis said K’Von was only one day into his summer break when his life was cut short, and said she’d just spoken to him the week before about his plans.

“He was telling me ‘I’m ready for the summer. I’ma stay up all night and play Fortnite.’,” Pettis said. “He was ready to go to fifth grade and just everything we were planning for next year.”

She added, “It’s a moment of solace to really reflect on the good moments of him being at school and how he persevered in his years with us. Awesome, memorable, sweet, helpful, honest, talented. Loved sports, Loved Fortnite, loved to get sturdy. Just a kid that when you saw him, he smiled and if you weren’t smiling, he’ll come give you a hug.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear as of Monday evening. Petersburg police told 8News that there were reports of a shooting in a church parking lot nearby. Detectives were unable to answer if that gunfight was connected to this shooting; however, they confirmed the young boy was hit randomly.

Police also confirmed no suspects are in custody, and asked anyone with information to call them at 804-732-4222.

As the investigation continues, Pettis said she’s sending condolences to the victim’s family and wrapping her arms around the other students impacted by gun violence.

“It’s hard for any child. They see a lot of it in that area. It’s hard and so all I can do is tell them, ‘It’s better out there for y’all,” she said. “Bad things happen in this world, but practice loving somebody. Hug on somebody.”