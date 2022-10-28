PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Lafayette Street, between High and Hinton Streets in Petersburg, is closed until further notice, the city announced on Friday.

This closure is due to the Lafayette Street bridge, which crosses Brickhouse Run stream, experiencing structural issues due to old age. The bridge’s issues include the erosion of soil surrounding the bridge foundation and the loss of stone and brick structural components.

The historic masonry arch-style bridge is 120 years old, according to the city.

Engineers are working to determine the damage and figure out what repairs will be needed. Detours are in place until the bridge can reopen.