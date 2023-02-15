PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 13-year-old boy was reportedly injured in a shooting at a Petersburg apartment complex on Wednesday. The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently searching for a suspect vehicle in connection with the incident.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officers were called to the Lieutenants Run Apartments complex in the 400 block of Ridgeview Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, a vehicle described as a black sedan was observed in the area of the shooting and was last seen heading east towards the entrance of the apartment complex.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.