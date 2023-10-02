HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old student following a social media threat that caused increased security for Huguenot High School last month.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Hopewell City Public Schools announced that extra security measures would be taken after the school received a threat over social media.

“We understand the concerns some parents and students may have and at the same [time] we believe it is important to carry forward and not allow an attempt to cause fear to change the commitment we have to our students,” a spokesperson for the school division said at the time.

On Friday, Sept. 29, officers arrested a 14-year-old student for allegedly creating a threatening Snapchat post that was shared over several other social media platforms.

According to police, the post contained threatening language against students and staff at Hopewell High School and was posted on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“It’s important to take all threats to our schools and community seriously, and this arrest should serve as a warning to anyone who might think that they can make threats on social media without consequence,” said Police Chief Gregory Taylor. “As we move forward, we must keep safety at the forefront of our minds. That is why we are committed to working closely with the school division to ensure that our efforts are aligned and we are doing everything we can to create a safe environment.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call 804-541-2284.