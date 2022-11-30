COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating after a shooting resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers were called to the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim — a resident of Dinwiddie — was transported to a nearby hospital by Colonial Heights Fire & EMS where he died from his injuries.

The Colonial Heights Police Department reported a 17-year-old resident of Colonial Heights is in custody as a suspect in connection to the shooting. Police said the suspect is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are investigating the incident and petitions for involuntary manslaughter are being sought, according to police.