HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting in Hopewell, police say.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.

8News spoke with neighbors who said they heard five gunshots between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police said details are limited at this time; however, they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

