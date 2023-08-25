PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is conducting a death investigation after a 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Walnut Hill Elementary School Thursday.

On Aug. 24, around 3:45 p.m., police and emergency crews arrived at the intersection of West South Boulevard and Wakefield Street after receiving reports of a person down.

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds at the scene at the time. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The victim has since been identified as 19-year-old Matthew Gibbs of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s help with the details surrounding the case. You can contact police by calling 804-861-1212.