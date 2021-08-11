19-year-old Petersburg woman killed in Prince George County shooting, suspect in custody

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The man suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Taliyah Carey was taken into custody the same day as her murder.

Prince George County Police were called to South Crater Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Carey, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. She had been shot while riding as a passenger in a car. She died at the scene.

Police discovered she had been shot by an unknown male suspect and later around 2 p.m. they brought 28-year-old Dexter Driskell into custody in connection to the crime.

Driskell is facing charges for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.