19-year-old turns himself in for Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old turned himself in to authorities in Waverly after being involved in a Petersburg shooting Monday night.

Traquon Wooden was turned over to Detectives in Petersburg. Police said he was involved in a shooting that took place in the 400 block of Montibello Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Petersburg police said, though few details were released about the incident.

