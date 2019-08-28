Breaking News
19-year-old turns himself in for Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old turned himself in to authorities in Waverly after being involved in a Petersburg shooting Monday night.

Traquon Wooden was turned over to Detectives in Petersburg. Police said he was involved in a shooting that took place in the 400 block of Montibello Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Petersburg police said, though few details were released about the incident.

