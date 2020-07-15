2 arrested after barricade situation at Petersburg church

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are behind bars Tuesday night after a showdown with Petersburg police.

According to a release, officers responded to the 200 block of Halifax Street where two men forced entry into a neighboring church. Police said once inside, the suspects damaged property.

Police began negotiating with the barricaded pair, with one man, identified as Markel McLaughlin, eventually surrendering without incident.

The second man, Karim Jackson, of Richmond, was later taken into custody without incident as well.

Both face burglary and destruction of property charges.

