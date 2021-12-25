2 die in Hopewell following Christmas Day crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell emergency responders raced to the site of a crash early Christmas morning but, despite lifesaving efforts, were unable to save a driver and passenger involved in a crash at the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard.

According to a press release from the Hopewell Police Department, the crash involved two sedans and occurred at 12:20 a.m. One sedan struck the other at 90-degree angle, and came to rest on top of it.

While the occupants of the top vehicle did not sustain serious injuries, both the driver and passenger int he bottom vehicle died at the scene.

No charges have been filed, but Virginia State Police were called to the scene to assist int he investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or leave an anonymous tip with crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.