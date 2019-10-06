2 Killed, 1 injured in triple shooting in Petersburg, Police say

PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and another person injured.

Police said they responded to Courthouse Street for a report of a person shot at 10:21 p.m., Saturday night. On the scene, authorities found a man shot, with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While Petersburg Police was at the hospital, another person who had been shot walked in. This person is expected to be OK, but police said while that person was being treated someone else walked in critical condition.

The third person to walk into the hospital died from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime stoppers at 804-861-1212.

