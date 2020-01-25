2-vehicle crash near Petersburg church prompts police probe

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash Friday night near a Petersburg church is underway in Petersburg.

While details are limited, witnesses in the area say the crash may have been the result of a pursuit.

Officers responded to the area of Young Avenue and Halifax Street. A vehicle appeared to have crashed near the Metropolitan Baptist Church, damaging a sign in the process.

Officer told 8News at the scene that they’re still trying to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

