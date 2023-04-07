PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 2-year-old girl is in “critical but stable condition” after police say she was shot in Petersburg.
According to the Petersburg Police Department, at around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the Petersburg Police Emergency Communications Center got a call about a shooting involving a toddler on the 2300 block of Navajo Court.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she is currently in “critical but stable condition.”
Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.