20-year-old charged with murder in deadly Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell have arrested and charged a 20-year-old with murder in connection with a recent shooting in the city.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Barron with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the scene.

On Friday, police announced that 20-year-old Nathaniel Romeo Arrington, of Hopewell, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task. He’s been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not release a possible motive in the shooting.

“The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, of which the Hopewell Police Department is a member, has proven again to be a valuable asset in locating and apprehending fugitives”, said Chief of Police Kamran Afzal.

LATEST HEADLINES: