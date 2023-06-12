PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg has two General Assembly primaries in 2023, including one of the most watched races in Virginia.

Voters in the city will cast ballots in the 13th Virginia Senate District primary and the 82nd House of Delegates District.

In the 13th Senate District, state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) and former Del. Lashrecse Aird are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Kimberly Pope Adams and Victor K. McKenzie Jr. are running against each other to be the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 7 general election for the 82nd House District. Republican Del. Kim Taylor (Dinwiddie) is the GOP nominee running in November.

The 13Th Virginia Senate District

The Virginia Senate’s 13th District (courtesy of the Va. Supreme Court)

Virginia Senate’s 13th District includes Petersburg, Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Charles City, Surry and Sussex. It also includes parts of Dinwiddie and Henrico.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), nearly 16% of the district is made up of Petersburg voters.

The match-up between Morrissey and Aird is one of the most hotly contested primaries in Virginia. VPAP data shows that more than 6,000 early voters have cast a ballot, the second-highest total among Virginia Senate primaries.

The 82nd Virginia House District

The Virginia House of Delegates 82nd District (courtesy of the Va. Supreme Court)

The 82nd District includes Petersburg, Surry County and parts of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties. Petersburg makes up 37% of the district’s voters, according to VPAP.

Adams, an accountant who grew up in the “Five Forks” area of Hopewell, served as a senior internal auditor at the Virginia Department of the Treasury. According to her Linkedin, Adams is the current assistant director of financial compliance and operations at Virginia State University.

McKenzie is the executive director of SAARA of Virginia, “a statewide organization that advocates, educates, and supports individuals, families, and communities affected by substance use disorder (SUD) and the disease of addiction,” according to its site. He was appointed to Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority by then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Almost 3,000 people have already cast a ballot in this race, VPAP shows.

Where to vote & other things to know

There are multiple polling locations in Petersburg for the primaries – locations that depend on where a voter lives that can be found online.

Polls will be open for the June 20 primaries from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Virginians have already been casting ballots for the primaries as the early-voting window opened on May 5.

The last day to vote early in person at a local voter registration office or polling site is June 17. In Petersburg, early voting can be done at the Voter Registration Main Office at 229 N. Market St., Petersburg, Va. 23803.

The registration deadline to vote or update your registration is May 30, but Virginia allows for same-day registration.

Virginians need to show an accepted form of ID to vote, but it doesn’t have to include a photo. Those without an ID at their polling place can sign a confirmation statement or vote using a provisional ballot.

Those seeking a mail-in absentee ballot can apply for one up until June 9, but the local voter registration office must receive the request by 5 p.m. Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in either Democratic or Republican primaries in their district.

Stay with 8News for election updates.