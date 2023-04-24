PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Petersburg.

According to police, officers responded to the 20 block of Leavenworth Street just before 2 a.m. on Monday, April 24 for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found 21-year-old Shawn M. Hankins, who had been shot and was laying on the ground.

Hankins was pronounced dead from his injuries.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.