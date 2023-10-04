HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a homicide shooting that occurred near the neighborhood of Arlington.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of High Avenue for a reportedly unconscious shooting victim.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — identified as 21-year-old Marciano Thorne of Chesterfield — with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tri-Cities Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Following further investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Liberty Avenue.

The investigation remains under investigation by the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lead Detective William Martin at 804-541-2284.