23-year-old starts fire at Petersburg Goodwill, police say

Man arrested in Petersburg for arson and destruction of property.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a 23-year-old for arson after it was reported he started a fire inside a Goodwill.

According to police, on Sunday night they responded to a fire inside the Goodwill on 65 Crater Circle. On the scene, they arrested Johnathan Phillips and charged him with arson and destruction of property.

The fire at the Goodwill was extinguished by the fire suppression system by the time firefighters made it.

Phillips is being held without bond. Charges are pending against him.