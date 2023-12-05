PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police have arrested a suspect identified in connection to a homicide on Perry Street in late November.

Around 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, police received a call for gunfire on the 100 block of Perry Street. Once officers arrived, they found 29-year-old DeVaughn Lawrence dead at the scene.

In a release from Petersburg Bureau of Police on Dec. 5, 24-year-old Jasmine Yancey was reportedly taken into custody without incident and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Yancey is being held ahead of her appearance in court, according to police.